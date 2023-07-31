2023 July 31 13:24

AD Ports Group and Saab UAE sign MoU

AD Ports Group, the leading global facilitator of trade, logistics, and industry, and Saab UAE, a leading defence and security company based in Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Industrial Park, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic cooperative relationship, which will see both entities collaborate on the development of maritime surveillance solutions and sensors, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group, with its vast experience and expertise in port operations, will provide access to relevant testing sites, offering necessary infrastructure and operational feedback to optimize the development process. Saab UAE will build on its wide-ranging maritime traffic management expertise to bring new industry standards and next generation maritime surveillance technology to market.



Saab is an early investor in the UAE having started its operations in the 1980s. Using its unrivalled innovation, expertise and capabilities, Saab UAE aims to create world-class Emirati defence and security solutions, for national needs as well as the global market.