2023 July 27 17:56

Russia exported almost 10 million tonnes of grain to Africa in HI’23 — Vladimir Putin

Supplies of agricultural products increase despite sanctions hindering logistics

In 2022, Russia-Africa trade of agricultural products rose by 10% to $6.7 billion. Over the six-month period of the current year it grew by additional 60%. In 2022, Russia exported 11.5 million tonnes of grain to Africa, and almost 10 million tonnes more were delivered in January-June 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of Russia–Africa Summit.

Supplies of agricultural products despite sanctions hindering logistics, insurance and bank payments said the President adding that Russia would continue to give special attention to supplying wheat, barley, corn and other grain crops to our African friends, including as part of humanitarian aid provided under the UN World Food Programme.

The President also noted that Russia-Africa trade reached 18 billion US dollars last year. “I have no doubt that by working together we will be able to increase our trade substantially in the near future. Incidentally, in the first six months of 2023 alone, our export-import transactions with African countries increased by over one third. The structure of our trade looks good as well: machinery, equipment, chemicals and food account for over 50 percent of Russia’s exports to Africa,” said Vladimir Putin.