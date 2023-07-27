2023 July 27 14:07

Russia will gratuitously supply grain to six African countries in the coming months - RF President

Image source: the Kremlin

Each of the countries wil get 25-30 thousand tonnes of grain

In the coming 3-4 months, Russia will gratuitously supply 25-30 thousand tonnes of grain to each of the following countries: Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of Russia–Africa Summit.

“We will also ensure free of charge delivery of the products,” he said.

When speaking about the grain deal, the President said that over 70% of grain exported by Ukraine had ended up in high- and upper-middle-income countries, including in the European Union. “Such countries as Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, and some other countries received less than 3% of the supplies, i.e. less than one million tonnes,” he emphasized.

According to Vladimir Putin, Russia accounts for 20% of the global grain market. In 2022, Russia harvested 156 million tonnes of grain and exported 60 million tonnes, of which 48 million tonnes were wheat