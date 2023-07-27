2023 July 27 11:15

Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.7 times in HI’23

Russian Railways loaded over 10.5 million tonnes of export grain

In January-June 2023, Russian Railways shipped more than 10.5 million tonnes of export grain, up 2.1 times, year-on-year. Transportation of grain via port stations totaled 6.6 million tonnes (up 2.7 times), via border check points — 3.9 million tonnes (up 1.6 times), according to the company’s Telegram statement.

A total of 15.1 million tonnes of grain was transported by Russian Railways in January-June 2023, 43.2% more than in the same period of the previous year.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, grain handling in Russian seaports surged 2.2 times to 33.4 million tonnes in HI’23.