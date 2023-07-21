2023 July 21 12:55

Vladimir Putin attended ceremony of launching first LNG production line under Arctic LNG-2 project

Image source: Kremlin website



It will be towed along the Northern Sea Route to the Utrenneye field

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the launch ceremony for the first finished production line for liquefying natural gas on a gravity-based platform under the Arctic LNG-2 project, according to the official website of the Kremlin.

Total weight of the production line exceeds 600,000 tonnes. It will be towed along the Northern Sea Route to the Utrenneye field on the Gydan Peninsula (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area).

Vladimir Putin also visited the NOVATEK-Murmansk LNG Construction Centre in the village of Belokamenka, Murmansk Region. The President visited the enterprise’s floors and examined the construction of the second production line for liquefying natural gas (LNG) on gravity-based structures.

The LNG Construction Centre has no analogues in the world. There, global-level technologies for the production of LNG are localised in Russia. The manufacturing of production lines involves hundreds of Russian enterprises and employs over 80,000 across Russia, including over 17,000 jobs in the Murmansk Region. A portion of Russian-made high-tech products was created specifically for this project.