2023 July 20 14:13

CNC’s nine provinces feeder service debuts at Kochi Port in Japan

CNC and the Port Promotion Division, Department of Public Works of the Kochi Prefecture Government celebrated the debut of Nine Provinces Feeder (NPF) service at the port of Kochi in Japan. CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, according to the company's release.

One of only two non-domestic services to Kochi today, NPF makes a choice shipping alternative for exporters from the Prefecture. The first NPF voyage to Kochi has delivered fertilisers, textile, metal, pulp and paper, and animal feed that are heading to the commercial and industrial zone of the Prefecture. From the port of Kochi, Kochi-manufactured tractors, slack lime, paperboard, silicon and wood products will be loaded on the NPF service to Busan, Korea to be transhipped to their import markets across Asia and to England.



The weekly NPF service sails the Japan-Korea sea corridor, saving shippers from having to move cargo on trucks to and from a main seaport in Japan. As the NPF service stands out an efficient and more sustainable transportation, the regular service also brings certainty to shippers’ supply chains in Kochi.

The feeder service promises a fast 3-day Kochi-Busan transit. Export containers from Japan will be transhipped from Busan within Asia via CNC’s service network; and globally through CMA CGM’s shipping network.

The weekly NPF connects the ports of Japan and Korea with a service rotation of Busan – Hakata – Shibushi – Hososhima – Kochi – Oita – Moji – Hakata – Busan.