2023 July 20 18:14

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali signs Framework Agreement with Italian Navy

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), the joint venture owned by Fincantieri and Leonardo with respective stakes of 51% and 49%, has signed, with the Directorate of Naval Armaments of the Secretariat General of Defence / National Armaments Directorate, the Maintenance in Operational Conditions (MOC) Framework Agreement for the Cavour aircraft carrier and the Andrea Doria and Caio Duilio Horizon-class destroyers of the Italian Navy, according to Fincantieri's release.



The Agreement has a maximum total value of euro 190 million and will conclude at the end of 2028. The signing of the first implementation contract between the prime contractor OSN and Navarm will take place in the coming days, covering the first two years of service.



Specifically, the activities envisaged refer to the platform and combat systems and equipment of the units covered by the Agreement in the period 2023-2028, in order to ensure the maintenance of their operational conditions and the increased expertise of Navy personnel.

Fincantieri will be responsible for the in-service support activities of the platform systems and equipment, including the engine, automation system, electrical generation and air conditioning systems, manoeuvring and propulsion mechanisms, as well as the aircraft elevators of the Cavour ship and the helicopter transport system of the Horizon class units.

Leonardo will be tasked with all subsystems related to the Combat System, radar sensors, Combat Management System, launchers and weapon systems of the two classes of ships, at the La Spezia and Taranto naval bases. The Leonardo subsystems involved in the maintenance amount to about 50 pieces of equipment.