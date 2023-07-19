2023 July 19 10:45

Fincantieri launches the forward section of the second logistic support units Logistic Support Ship for Chantiers de l’Atlantique

The forward section of the second logistic support units LSS (Logistic Support Ship) ordered by Chantiers de l’Atlantique to Fincantieri under the FLOTLOG program (“Flotte logistique”), was launched at the Castellammare di Stabia (Naples) shipyard, according to Fincantieri's release.



The FLOTLOG program consists in the construction of four Logistic Support Ships (LSS), destined to the French Navy, by the temporary consortium between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Naval Group under the Italian-French LSS Program led by OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) on behalf of DGA, the French Armament General Directorate, and its Italian counterpart, NAVARM.



The highly innovative LSS program, similarly to the units of the multi-year program for the renewal of the Italian Navy’s fleet, provides a considerable degree of efficiency and flexibility in serving different mission profiles.

The LSS unit combines features of transportation and transfer to other vessels of both liquid (diesel fuel, jet fuel, fresh water) and solid loads (emergency spare parts, food and ammunitions). The first vessel, “Vulcano”, has been delivered by Fincantieri to the Italian Navy at the beginning of 2021.