2023 July 6 16:15

HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE strengthen collaboration

HHLA TK Estonia, a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), and Munich-based scale-up FERNRIDE have successfully completed the first phase of their joint project at the Estonian terminal, where the companies will continue to develop the project and promote autonomous driving. In addition, innovation unit HHLA Next once again invested in FERNRIDE in June, according to the company's release.

The joint project began in January at the HHLA TK Estonia terminal near Tallinn. The goal of the first project phase was to determine the technology’s operational reliability in the area of automated container handling and to validate its appropriateness for future business opportunities. After the project team was able to provide a proof of concept during the first phase, the FERNRIDE system was successfully integrated into HHLA TK Estonia’s work processes. Key to this was in particular the participation of operating employees at the terminal, who addressed the specifics of terminal processes.

The yard truck that FERNRIDE had equipped with sensors and cameras was already able to transport initial containers between the quayside and the yard via remote control. FERNRIDE’s unique human-assisted approach to autonomy enables remote control of the vehicle by a teleoperator. With the start of the second phase, autonomous driving will be integrated into operational processes. For this purpose, an additional automated yard truck will be deployed at the terminal for container transport. The goal is to achieve a degree of autonomy of at least 80 to 90 percent.

As a result of an initial investment by HHLA Next, FERNRIDE has been a portfolio company of the innovation unit since December 2022. HHLA Next invested in FERNRIDE once again in the recently completed round of Series A financing. The two companies are thereby underscoring their close partnership of recent months and their common goal of more sustainable logistics.



FERNRIDE’s added value lies in its provision for the gradually increased autonomy of trucks. The company focuses on a combination of already available autonomous vehicle technology and human expertise in remote mode, which can be directly used in regular operations.



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of Europe’s leading logistics companies. With a tight network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, excellent hinterland connections and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub along the transport flows of the future. Its business model is based on innovative technologies and is committed to sustainability.

HHLA operates multi-function terminal HHLA TK Estonia in the largest Estonian cargo port in Muuga, near the capital of Tallinn. As the market leader in container throughput in Estonia, the company handles general and bulk cargo as well as RoRo traffic, and has both open and closed yards. In addition, HHLA TK Estonia is well-connected to the road network, and directly to the railroad network.



FERNRIDE offers scalable automation solutions for yard trucking that increase productivity, promote sustainability, and improve worker safety. The company employs a human-assisted automation approach, which allows for remote takeovers of electric trucks when necessary. This ensures seamless integration and reliable operations for logistics operators. With over a decade of research and high-profile customers, including Volkswagen, HHLA and DB Schenker FERNRIDE uses cutting-edge technology to address major industry challenges, such as driver shortages and the negative environmental impact of logistics operations. The company was founded by Hendrik Kramer, Maximilian Fisser, and Jean-Michael Georg, and currently has over 120 employees working in offices located in Munich and Wolfsburg.