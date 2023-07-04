2023 July 4 16:21

Asyad Drydock applies high-quality nano-epoxy silicone coating on Asyad Shipping’s Ultramax bulk carrier Jabal Al Kawr

Asyad Drydock, part of Asyad Group, announced the successful application of high-quality nano-epoxy coating on Asyad Shipping’s Ultramax bulk carrier, Jabal Al Kawr. The brand-new coating technology was applied for the first time in the Middle East, and the second globally, on Minoa Marine’s MV Julia earlier this year at Asyad Drydock’s world-class facilities in Duqm, Oman, according to the company's release.

Capitalizing on Asyad Drydock’s premium ship-servicing capabilities and state-of-the-art technologies, Asyad Shipping commissioned the application of the ecofriendly nano-epoxy silicone coating solution on its Ultramax bulk carrier, Jabal Al Kawr.

Asyad Drydock spearheaded the regional application of the revolutionary coating solution, successfully premiering the novel coating solution on Minoa Marine’s MV Julia earlier this year. The coating was applied following a full Sa 2.0 abrasive blasting surface treatment which was administered for the first time on the MV Julia at Oman’s world-class shipyard in Duqm.

The abrasion-resistant nano-epoxy silicone coating, which promises to be the future of coating solutions, features many economic and environment-friendly advantages, significantly reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency and lowering carbon emissions, all while ensuring that less maintenance work is required during subsequent dockings. Additionally, the smooth nano-epoxy silicone coating is resistant to fouling without the need to use biocides, thereby reducing impact on the marine environment.



Asyad Drydock, a member of Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics service provider was established in 2011. Spread over 1.2 million square meters, at the entryway to the Arabian Sea, it is the second largest dry dock in the Middle East and North Africa region and is a prominent destination for vessels of all sizes, including ULCCs up to 600,000 DWT. Having initially specialized in handling LNG and VLCC vessels, Asyad Drydock expanded over the years into gas, car and bulk carriers, pipe layers, heavy lift ships, cruise vessels and oil tankers. Today it provides ship maintenance, shipbuilding and conversion facilities for all types of vessels, offering a full range of general vessel repair services, including engineering, electrical, propulsion, accommodation upgrades, fitting, blasting, and painting, as well as procurement, testing, trials and class surveys.