2023 June 26 13:32

AD Ports Group and Premier Marine Engineering Services form a new joint venture

AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, and Premier Marine Engineering Services LLC (Premier Marine), a UAE-based shipyard company specialising in ship building and repair services to marine and offshore industries, has announced the formation of a new joint venture, SAFEEN Drydocks. The joint venture is structured as a 51% ownership by AD Ports Group and 49% by Premier Marine, according to the company's release.

The new enterprise will offer a broad range of vital services including drydocking, afloat repairs, ship building and refurbishment. The hub of SAFEEN Drydocks’ operations will be located at Khalifa Port and encompass a 45,000m2 shipyard and repair facility, 350m quay wall for vessel afloat repair, and a floating dry dock for vessel maintenance and refurbishment. The floating dry dock is expected to commence operations in July of 2023, while the shipyard has already begun work with construction of two barges for a UAE-based client. Once fully up and running, the hub will be operated by SAFEEN Drydocks and be fully equipped to accommodate a range of vessel types including tankers, bulk vessels, container ships, offshore vessels and jack-ups.

Through the new joint venture, AD Ports Group will leverage its reputation and experience as one of the world’s premier facilitators of maritime logistics, industry and trade, and contribute quay space at Khalifa Port for the development and operations of the new services hub. Premier Marine will, in turn, contribute its technical knowledge and experience in helping customers build, repair and maintain vessels and other maritime assets in an environmentally sustainable manner. Together, the two entities will serve the needs of not only SAFEEN Group’s maritime fleet, but also of broader regional and international client base spanning the shipping and offshore maritime sectors.



