2023 June 19 14:51

Hi-tec ship repair company in Arkhangelsk Territory to service up to 40% of Arctic fleet

It is planned to attract investment of up to RUB 50 billion and generate up to 3 thousand jobs

At SPIEF 2023, the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEADC), Arkhangelsk Region Cluster for Shipbuilding and production of Marine Equipment, and the Government of the Arkhangelsk Region signed and agreement on cooperation and establishment of a new hi-tec full-cycle ship repair yard for repair and technical maintenance of the fleet operating in the western Arctic and on the Northern Sea Route. The facility will be able to service a segment numbering over 200 vessels of sea and mixed river/sea class which accounts for 40% of the Arctic fleet. Experts expect the segment to number 800 units by 2030 in view of implementation of large-scale investment projects aimed at the increase of the Northern Sea Route cargo traffic to 220 million tonnes by 2035, says FEADC.

As of today, there are more than 600 vessels of sea and mixed river/sea class homeported in the Arctic and allowed to sail on the Northern Sea Route.

According to the document, the parties will join hands to attract investment of up to RUB 50 billion and generate up to 3 thousand jobs. It is necessary to carry out large-scale hydraulic engineering work to ensure a larger and deeper fairway and water area of the new facilities, build two docks with of up to 6 thousand tonnes capacity and up to 15 thousand tonnes, a waterfront of up to 1 km for the simultaneous handling of at least four ships with an average length of 150 meters, create a complex of workshops to provide a full cycle of repair, maintenance and modernization of ships, ensure the creation of energy and transport infrastructure, fitting with machinery and equipment.

FEADC will provide the project with comprehensive support, including assistance in developing an investment proposal and a project, selecting a land plot, and applying state support tools.