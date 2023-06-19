2023 June 19 12:43

Fincantieri signs a contract for the second ship for Four Seasons Yachts

Fincantieri has signed a contract with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, for the construction of the second ultra-luxury Four Seasons vessel. This second vessel’s order is worth more than 400 million euros, and the ship will be delivered in 2026, according to the company's release. The contract is subject to access to financing as per industry practice.



In 2022 Fincantieri acquired the order for the first ship of the class, which will be delivered in Q4 2025.





