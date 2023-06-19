2023 June 19 10:43

Global Ports Group relocated more than 25 units of port equipment from its North-Western terminals to the Far East over a year

Cargo handling fleet of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company has been expanded by 20%

Global Ports Group, Russia’s leading operator of marine container terminals (part of Delo Group), in the past 12 month has relocated more than 25 units of heavy-duty port equipment from its North-Western terminals to Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) in Far East of Russia, expanding VSC's cargo handling fleet by 20%, the Group says.

Global Ports has been actively reinforcing VSC facilities on the back of consistent growth of foreign trade container cargo flows in the Far Eastern marine basin. Its share in the volume of marine container handling in Russia increased from 35% in 2021 to 51% in 2022, reaching 53% at for five months of 2023.

Among the equipment moved to VSC in the first half of 2023, are two reachstackers with lifting capacity of 45 tons each, 3 RTG cranes, and 8 straddle carriers. In addition, in 2022, the Group moved 15 tractors and semi-trailers to VSC. The machines are used to handle containerized cargo at berths, storage yards and railway fronts.

The equipment relocation supplements Global Ports’ investment program at VSC aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the terminal’s operations, including newly ordered high-capacity loaders and cranes. In April 2023, VSC put into service two new 144-ton Liebherr mobile harbour cranes, as well as two extra heavy-duty reachstackers. During 2023-2024, VSC will receive 9 RTG and RMG container cranes from ZPMC. Global Ports terminals in the Baltic basin are also fully equipped to handle containerized and bulk cargoes of both existing and forecasted volumes.

Since September 2022, Global Ports has been implementing a major investment project to expand VSC terminal through the development of adjacent land plots with a total area of 47 hectares. The Group plans to build two container berths, cargo storage areas and a new high-capacity railway front. The phased implementation of the project will allow to increase the throughput capacity of the terminal from the current 700 thousand TEU to 1.7 million TEU per year by the mid-2030s.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is one of the largest container terminals in the Far East of Russia. Its annual capacity is 700 thousand TEU.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg. In 2022, consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports Investments PLC was 992 thousand TEUs, down 37.1%, year-on-year.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group.