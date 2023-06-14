2023 June 14 13:23

HHLA TK Estonia starts operations of the biggest solar park in the Estonian Muuga Harbour

HHLA TK Estonia, a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), has built the biggest solar park in the Estonian Muuga Harbour, and the system is going to be much larger soon, according to the company's release.

The first phase of HHLA TK Estonia’s new solar power park in the Port of Muuga has been installed on top of two warehouses and put into operation. On sunny days, its energy production fully covers the electricity consumption of two warehouses’ cooling and ventilation equipment as well as the consumption of a nearby workshop and an office. Additionally the surplus green energy is delivered to the power grid of the port. The expansion of the plant is already planned.



HHLA TK Estonia has started preparations to install two additional power parks on the roofs of other warehouses. This will increase the terminal’s production of green energy by more than 2.5 times. The 100 kWp power park will supply the main office building and container maintenance & repair workshop with electricty. Another 400 kWp plant shall support the project “Container yard electrification” with green energy. The combined estimated annual electricity production of the completed solar plant will be an estimated 640 MWh in the future.