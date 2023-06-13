2023 June 13 17:01

Global Ports extends period for GDR cancelation by another 60 days

Previously it was extended to 12 June 2023

Global Ports Investments PLC provides an update on termination date of its GDR Program.

On 15 February 2023, Global Ports announced the delivery of a notice to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary for its GDR program to terminate the GDR deposit agreement dated 28 June 2011 between the Company and the Depositary on 11 April 2023. Subsequently it was extended to 12 June 2023

In order to allow more Holders to cancel their GDRs the Company decided to extend a period for the cancelation by another 60 days and in the Notice sent to the Depositary sets the New Termination Date on August 11, 2023.

Prior to the New Termination Date, Holders may cancel their GDRs and, subject to the payment of surrender fees and otherwise in accordance with the GDR Deposit Agreement, receive the relevant number of Shares represented by the GDRs they hold.

As of the date of this release shares of those Holders who submitted necessary documentation for cancelation of their GDRs have not been completed.

