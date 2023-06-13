2023 June 13 15:14

Kalmar launches world’s most sustainable reachstacker made using emission-free steel

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has today announced the introduction of a range of new sustainability options for its eco-efficient electric reachstacker at the TOC Europe conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The new options, which are available from today, will make the Kalmar electric reachstacker the world’s most sustainable reachstacker, according to the company's release.

Kalmar customers now have the option of having their electric reachstacker constructed with 47% SSAB Zero steel, which is made from recycled steel and produced using fossil-free electricity and biogas. Kalmar and SSAB announced their partnership to bring SSAB Zero to the cargo and load-handling industry in May 2023.

In addition to SSAB Zero steel, customers have the option to replace standard oil with PANOLIN biodegradable hydraulic oil and extend tire lifetime through eco driver training and a tire pressure monitoring system. Kalmar is also introducing a new emission-reducing counterweight made from unprocessed naturally heavy material to replace the standard cast-iron counterweight.

Launched in December 2021, the Kalmar electric reachstacker offers lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes, improving the eco-efficiency of cargo-handling operations while allowing customers to maintain the highest levels of productivity and safety. The reachstacker is available with a range of modular battery options and charging solutions.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.