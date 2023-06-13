2023 June 13 10:50

Fincantieri signs service contract for German submarines

Fincantieri has signed a contract with the Directorate of Naval Armaments of the Secretariat General of Defence / National Armaments Directorate for on-demand servicing of German Navy submarines, according to the company's release.

The contract will be for five years and will replicate the on-demand service model Fincantieri applies on Italian Navy vessels, i.e., intervening on call to ensure the highest performance of the units.



The U-212A Programme originated with an agreement between the Defence Ministries of Italy and Germany in 1996 and stems from the Italian Navy’s need to possess a new class of submarines meeting modern operational requirements by 2006. The path of international cooperation was taken because of the extensive parallels between the needs of the two countries’ armed forces, in terms of both operational requirements and the timeframe for implementation.

The Italian Navy’s U-212A fleet comprises four units; the German fleet has six.



Fincantieri recently announced that the construction of the third new-generation submarine for the Italian Navy's U-212NFS (Near Future Submarine) programme – an evolution of the U-212A contracted to Fincantieri ­ has received parliamentary approval and will now proceed through the usual administrative process.