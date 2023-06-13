2023 June 13 09:15

Global Ports strengthened Yanino terminal equipment fleet

Multifunctional logistics park "Yanino" (rear terminal of the stevedoring holding Global Ports of Delo Group) commissioned a new container loader of the "reachstacker" type and a front loader, according to Global Ports.

The reachstacker is designed for loading, unloading and warehousing of containers in the areas of warehouse or railway cargo fronts. It can handle containers from 20 to 45 feet long and weighing up to 45 tons. In Yanino, this is already the fourth loader of this capacity. The new equipment will increase the production capacity and efficiency of cargo handling.

The front loader is designed for cleaning the working areas of the terminal from snow and debris and small (up to 5 tons) loading and unloading operations. The loader is indispensable in the conditions of snowy winters and off-season to quickly ensure the free passage of any vehicles through the territory of the terminal.

Yanino Logistics Park is locatedin the Vsevolozhsk district of the Leningrad region in the suburbs of St. Petersburg. It has a developed infrastructure, which includes container and railway terminals, warehouse and customs complexes. The park is located 30 km from the Big Port of St. Petersburg. Transport accessibility makes it in demand for large container services that operate at Global Ports sea terminals: the First Container Terminal and the Petrolesport terminal. For them, the holding provides in Yanino services for the storage of goods and carrying out stocking and unloading operations with them.