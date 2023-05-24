2023 May 24 14:15

Servis-Gazifikatsia CJSC supports I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor

The Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark the 90th anniversary of Hydrographic Company

Servis-Gazifikatsia CJSC, one of the leaders of construction automation market in Russia, supports the I Hydrographic Conference as its Sponsor. FSUE Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom) will hold the First Hydrographic Conference in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023 to mark its 90th anniversary.

The conference participants will discuss the achievements of the domestic hydrographic industry, its development prospects and possible formats of international cooperation. Participation in the business programme has been confirmed by the heads of ad hoc divisions at Rosatom, Novatek, Rosmorport, Navigation and Oceanographic Department of RF Defence Ministry, Arctic Department of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, Maritime Research Center at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Servis-Gazifikatsia CJSC is a dynamically developing company with a unique combination of a 30-year history and innovative developments in the segment of construction automation. The company performs the functions of the customer’s construction supervision at the largest projects of the federal and international levels including those of Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Rosatom, SIBUR Holding, Novatek, etc.

The team of Servis-Gazifikatsia CJSC numbers over 750 highly qualified specialists including engineers, experts, designers and programmers. The company develops and introduces engineering solutions based on its own information platform of independent construction control AIS NSK and an artificial intelligence program Atom. The processes transparency and access to unified reliable data of AIS NSK enhance the efficiency of the construction of industrial facilities providing the qualified personnel with modern equipment and information environment for an automated interaction with objective data.

Registration for the First Hydrographic Conference is underway.

Draft programme, participation terms and advertising options are here.

Conference Partner — IAA PortNews.