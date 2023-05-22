Grain exports from Russia forecasted to total about 60 million tonnes by 2024-2025

2023 May 22 09:22

Grain exports from Russia are to total about 60 million tonnes by 2024-2025, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Zakhary Djioyev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) as saying at the RussiaNGrain Forum.

“According to our forecast, grain exports will total about 60 million tonnes by 2024-2025. The Azov-Black Sea basin will account for some 50 million, that is about 90%. One of the main prerequisites for the growth of shipments is the forecast for the population in India, the countries of the Persian Gulf and North Africa: an increase of 20% over a 10-year horizon. Thus, the market confirms the demand for the existing capacities, as well as those that are just being created,” he said.

Zakhary Dzhioev reminded that new grain projects in the north-west of the country, in the ports of Ust-Luga and Vysotsk, will give a total of about 11 million tonnes. The increase in capacities is also expected in the Caspian area. Taking into account the large-scale dredging works on the Volga-Caspian Canal, this direction will become the second in terms of cargo flows after the Azov-Black Sea basin in the next 7-8 years. A total of 13 dredgers and convoys of dredging units are currently operating on the Volga-Caspian Canal with the fleet deployed there to be increased to 15 units by the end of May.