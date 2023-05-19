2023 May 19 16:45

AD Ports Group and Karachi Port Trust sign a strategic MoU to develop an infrastructure in Karachi Port

A senior delegation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Karachi and met with H.E. Faisal Sabzwari, Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs, Government of Pakistan. The Group has taken a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic growth in Pakistan by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), according to AD Ports's release.

The MoU signing between AD Ports Group and Karachi Port Trust represents a shared vision to drive sustainable growth, promote trade diversification, and strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan. The collaboration encompasses a wide range of initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing port infrastructure, optimising operational efficiencies, and embracing digitalisation. The Group will leverage its technical expertise to conduct feasibility studies and analysis, to ensure commercial success of the project.





