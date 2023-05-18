2023 May 18 09:17

Kalmar hands over its first fully electric reachstacker to Cabooter Group

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has officially handed over its first fully electric reachstacker to long-term partner Cabooter Group following a six-month testing period. The reachstacker will continue operations at Cabooter Group’s Greenport Venlo intermodal terminal in the south east of the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

Cabooter Group is already benefiting from lower fuel costs and reduced emissions thanks to five Kalmar Eco reachstackers deployed at Venlo and at the company’s Kaldenkirchen terminal in Germany. In 2019, Cabooter Group signed an agreement to become the pilot customer for the Kalmar electric reachstacker during the product’s initial development phase.

As part of the handover ceremony, Cabooter Group was presented with the Kalmar Eco Hero Award in recognition of its commitment to adopting sustainable electrically powered equipment. As an Eco Hero, Cabooter is recognised as an ambassador for sustainability, leading and inspiring other customers to follow in their footsteps by sharing their experiences of operating electrically powered machines.

The Kalmar electric reachstacker, which offers lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes, improves the eco-efficiency of cargo-handling operations while allowing customers to maintain the highest levels of productivity and safety. The reachstacker is available with a range of modular battery options and charging solutions.



