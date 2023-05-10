2023 May 10 09:17

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 4M’2023 rose by 11.4% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 1% to 210.1 thousand TEU

In January-April 2023, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 11.4%, year-on-year, to 5.26 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume fell by 6.2% to 3.33 million tonnes including 713 thousand tonnes of paper (+4.3%) and 670.26 thousand tonnes of wood pulp (+57.9%). Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 15% to 876.7 thousand tonnes, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell 6 times to 124.4 thousand tonnes.

Handling of imports rose by 65% to 1.9 million tonnes including 1.11 million tonnes of ran wood (3 times), 100 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-26.9%) and 339.45 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+26.5%). Handling of imported general cargo fell by 18.9% to 218.8 thousand tonnes.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 22.6% to 1.1 million tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 49.8% to 88.47 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 1% to 210.1 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic rose by 8.1% to 824 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2022, the port handled 16.3 million tonnes of cargo.