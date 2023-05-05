  • Home
  • News
  • Over 180 thousand tonnes of grain exported from Astrakhan Region in April 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 5 16:03

    Over 180 thousand tonnes of grain exported from Astrakhan Region in April 2023

    The bulk of the volumes exported to Iran and Kazakhstan

    The department of Russian agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor for Rostov, Volgograd and Astrakhan Region, and the Republic of Kalmykia supervised the exports of 180 thousand tonnes of grain and its products from the Astrakhan Region. The bulk of the volumes was exported to Iran and Kazakhstan.

    According to Rosselkhoznadzor, total grain exports from Russia exceeded 650 thousand tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: grain exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 5

18:07 Brittany Ferries names its forthcoming hybrid ship
17:30 FCS reports 26.5-pct increase of containerized cargo imports via Far East ports in 4M’ 2023
17:23 Brand new hybrid-electric vessel loads first cargo at ABP’s Port of Ipswich
17:06 IRENA and thyssenkrupp agree to accelerate green hydrogen solutions
16:45 Port of Valencia export freights down by 9.28% in April 2023
16:24 Container cargo volumes reach record levels in Poti Port in April 2023
16:03 Over 180 thousand tonnes of grain exported from Astrakhan Region in April 2023
14:54 Russian Railways to develop cooperation with Turkmen Railways
13:39 Fire onboard of a Singapore-registered passenger ferry 'QUEEN STAR 2' extinguished
13:22 Icebreaker Moskva escorted 108 vessels in Nagaev Bay over winter season 2022-2023
12:41 Jan De Nul lands German 525 kV cable system portfolio by TenneT
12:20 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2023 fell by 24% YoY
12:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk inaugurates its first warehouse & distribution facility in Cape Town, South Africa
11:56 The rate of contraction for laden imports across the major North America West Coast ports declines in March 2023
11:35 Saipem completes the first installation campaign for the Dogger Bank project
10:36 Oboronlogistics’ ferry Ambal delivered first batch of salt intended for use in medicine from Kaliningrad region to Ust-Luga
10:08 SAAM Towage Brazil closes deal to acquire tugs from Starnav
09:49 USC signs agreement on creation of ship repair cluster in Astrakhan Region
09:24 Small antisubmarine vessels Onega and Nariayan-Mar execute planned combat drills in the White Sea waters
09:05 Nissen Kaiun places order for 8 MR2 tankers at Hyundai Mipo
08:22 Fischmarkt Hamburg-Altona presents plans for fishing port
08:17 Venezuela's oil tankers at risk of sinking, fires, spills, PDVSA's report finds
07:40 Aker Solutions awarded additional Moho infill wells by TotalEnergies

2023 May 4

18:00 INERATEC and Zenith Energy Terminals work on commercial scale e-fuel plant in the port of Amsterdam
17:51 Lead container ship of Project 00108 for North-South ITC laid down in Astrakhan
17:36 AD Ports Group announces further expansion of Khalifa Port to include drydock services
17:23 A.P. Moller – Maersk reports Q1 results
17:06 Damen delivers two vessels to A. R. Singh Contractors
16:55 Adani sells Myanmar Port
16:52 Paddle cruiser of Project PKS-180, Aurum, launched in Astrakhan Region
16:41 DP World believes CEPA between the UAE and Turkey could unlock vast potential
16:24 MARAD announces funding for 27 small shipyards in 20 states to help increase productivity and create jobs
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2023
15:54 Kongsberg Digital receives ABS SMART Data Infrastructure and CyberSafety Product Design Assessment for its Vessel Insight Cloud Infrastructure
15:14 The Port of Gothenburg strengthens cooperation with the tech industry
14:56 North-South ITC cargo traffic rose by 64.6% to 8.4 million tonnes in 2022
14:35 Cunard celebrates the float out of Queen Anne with milestone ceremony in Italy
14:12 DNV forecasts oil demand in transport sector to half by 2050
13:54 Port of Salalah breaks general cargo handling record
13:18 First container train in North-South corridor dispatched from Chelyabinsk
12:29 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to complete reconstruction of six berths by 2025-2026
12:13 Port of Virginia announces over EUR 130 million investment in 36 Konecranes Automated Stacking Cranes
11:45 ZeroNorth and Vitol sign long-term strategic partnership to develop more robust reporting of emissions and enhance vessel operations
11:44 Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in Q1’23 rose by 11% YoY to 213.1 thousand TEU
11:01 Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange
10:46 Dalreftrans to expand its fleet of container platforms to over 5,400 units by year end
10:07 Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft celebrate the float out of the new ship Silver Nova
09:41 Austal Vietnam launches 66 metre high-speed catamaran for French Polynesia
09:25 Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by 36.7% to $262.2 billion in 2022

2023 May 3

18:37 ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
18:24 Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
18:06 Cargotec and SSAB partner to bring new zero-emission recycled steel to the cargo and load handling industry
17:43 Saipem transferred to KCA Deutag its onshore drilling assets in Latin America
17:31 Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology
17:12 DEME Offshore awarded three contracts for Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm
16:44 PortsToronto releases 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
16:09 CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
15:45 OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
15:36 Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials
15:13 Fratelli Cosulich completes its first biofuel supply