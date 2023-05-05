2023 May 5 16:03

Over 180 thousand tonnes of grain exported from Astrakhan Region in April 2023

The bulk of the volumes exported to Iran and Kazakhstan

The department of Russian agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor for Rostov, Volgograd and Astrakhan Region, and the Republic of Kalmykia supervised the exports of 180 thousand tonnes of grain and its products from the Astrakhan Region. The bulk of the volumes was exported to Iran and Kazakhstan.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, total grain exports from Russia exceeded 650 thousand tonnes.