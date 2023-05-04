2023 May 4 17:36

AD Ports Group announces further expansion of Khalifa Port to include drydock services

AD Ports Group, the facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry announced today its intention to further expand Khalifa Port, one of the fastest growing ports in the world, to include drydock services, according to the company's release.

With this expansion, Khalifa Port will further expand its range of port and marine logistics services, from container and cargo handling to vessel repairs and maintenance, to better serve existing clients and attract new ones. The addition of drydock services will enable Khalifa Port to meet the growing demand for these services from regional and international clients.

As part of the expansion, which included the development of the port’s South Quay, Khalifa Port Logistics, and Abu Dhabi Terminals at a total investment of AED 4 billion, Khalifa Port has grown from 2.43 km2 to 8.63 km2, while its quay wall has been significantly extended from 2.3 kilometers to 12.5 kilometers. It now provides 21 berths and offers a range of bespoke services for key strategic industries, positioning it among the global elite of deep-water ports, with an estimated value of AED 20.4 billion. The expansion scheme is set to make a major contribution to AD Port Group’s goal of increasing handling capacity at Khalifa Port by 2030 to 15 million TEUs per year, and general cargo handling capacity to 25 million tonnes.



Officially inaugurated by the late Sheikh Khalifa on 12.12.12, Khalifa Port was developed from a stretch of reclaimed land four kilometers out to sea and is now a major hub serving more than 25 container shipping lines with direct links to more than 70 international destinations. It has been ranked in the top five of the global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and now hosts three of the world’s top four shipping operators, COSCO, MSC and CMA CGM.