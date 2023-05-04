2023 May 4 14:35

Cunard celebrates the float out of Queen Anne with milestone ceremony in Italy

Cunard celebrated a momentous construction milestone today with the float out of Queen Anne at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.



The 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, Queen Anne officially touched water for the first time exactly 365 days before she will set sail on her maiden voyage to Lisbon on 3 May 2024.



Steeped in tradition, the float out is marked by a special ceremony where a ‘Madrina’ is named to offer blessings and best wishes for the ship, celebrating the flow of water into the ship's dry dock.



The float out, completes the first comprehensive phase of construction for Queen Anne, which now transitions to focus on building the luxury ship's interiors.



The design concepts for Cunard’s newest ship have been founded on heritage, craftmanship, style, storytelling, and innovation, and the 113,000-ton, 3,000-guest Queen Anne, which spans 14 decks, will offer travellers several breath-taking moments, including the largest curated art collection at sea.



Entering service in May 2024, Queen Anne will make up a quartet for Cunard alongside Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth. It will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.





