2023 May 2 17:24

Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships

“Vista”, the first of two new generation cruise ships that starts the “Allura class” for Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., was delivered at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) shipyard in recent days, according to Fincantieri's release.



“Vista” is approximately 67,000 tons and able to accommodate 1,200 passengers on board, assisted by 800 crew members, for a ratio of three to two. The interiors have been designed with a blend of grand and welcoming spaces to deliver the company’s signature small cruise ship luxury experience, but with a fresh, new interpretation.

“Vista” stands out for a high level of innovation devoted to the principles of sustainability. Future regulations, in fact, will increasingly encourage solutions capable of guaranteeing an impact reduction, and Fincantieri intends to anticipate those trends to ensure that its products constitute a reference for the market.



During the last years Fincantieri, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Lloyd’s Register have cooperated on all brands of the group to deliver the new generation of ships.

Fincantieri delivered “Marina” in 2011 and “Riviera” in 2012 to Oceania Cruises at the Sestri Ponente shipyard. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. also operates the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand, for which the Group is building six new generation cruise ships of the Prima class, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, whose fleet and has been joined by the extra-luxury units “Seven Seas Explorer” and “Seven Seas Splendor”, built respectively in 2016 in Sestri and in 2020 in Ancona. A 3rd ship will be delivered to the brand this year.