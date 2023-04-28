  • Home
    EFIP, thinkport Vienna and SECI hold workshop on the realisation of hydrogen in inland ports

    Hydrogen has been identified by the EU as one of the primary energy carriers of the future that will help realise the green energy transition. This requires a transformation of the European logistics and energy network. Core to this transformation will be the role of ports, according to the company's release.

    In order to prepare for this, EFIP and thinkport Vienna organised a workshop series on the realisation of hydrogen in inland ports.

    Throughout these workshops, inland ports examined the various facets of hydrogen development in inland ports by inviting a wide range of experts. In this process inland ports identified challenges and further recommendations to realise the hydrogen value chain around inland ports in Europe. They did so by discussing with sector experts on hydrogen initiatives from across Europe.

    On 27 April 2023, the SECI hosted a number of inland ports representatives for the final workshop of this hydrogen series to agree on a common position on realising hydrogen in inland ports. This included far reaching discussions about issues of safety, planning, financing and deployment.

    The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) brings together nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 18 countries of the European Union, Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine. EFIP highlights and promotes the role of European inland ports as real intermodal nodal points in the transport and logistic chain, combining inland waterway transport with rail, road, and maritime transport.

    Thinkport VIENNA is a logistics innovations hub which confronts the challenges of smart logistics and develops comprehensive, long-term solutions.

