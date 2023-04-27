2023 April 27 11:12

First batch of grain shipped from new dedicated terminal in Vysotsk

Image source: Federal Customs Service

Vyborg customs has processed the first ship with grain at the new specialized terminal in the port of Vysotsk. More that 25 thousand tonnes of wheat has been shipped to one of African countries, according to the Telegram channel of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

The cargo was loaded onto the ship with the use of hopper cars.

Grain terminal of Port Vysotsky LLC is Russia’s first facility intended specially for grain handling in the Baltic region. The terminal is designed to handle all types of grain, 4 million tonnes per year. The terminal’s storage capacity is 240 thousand tonnes. The capacity of the terminal’s transport equipment is 1,200 t/h.

Panamax ships of over 50 thousand tonnes in capacity can be handled at the terminal.

According to an earlier report of IAA PortNews, investments into the project will total about RUB 5.5 billion.