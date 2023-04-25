2023 April 25 17:46

HHLA TK Estonia terminal in the Port of Muuga puts into operation a new double ramp for RoRo traffic

At the HHLA TK Estonia terminal in the Port of Muuga, a new double ramp for RoRo traffic was put into operation. The ramp is used by Eckerö Line's vessel MS Finbo Cargo, sailing daily between Muuga and Vuosaari in Finland. Thanks to this extension, more trade between Estonia and Finland can be routed through the port of Muuga, according to the company's release.



HHLA TK Estonia operates a multipurpose terminal and logistics hub for the Baltic States in the Muuga Harbour. The port near the Estonian capital Tallinn is one of the deepest ports in the Baltic Sea region, ice-free on 365 days. The company, a 100% subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), is not only the market leader in container handling in Estonia. At seven quay walls, it also handles general cargo and bulk goods, especially grain, as well as Ro-Ro units.