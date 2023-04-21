2023 April 21 09:02

World Maritime University and RINA sign MoU

RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Maritime University (WMU), an institution established by and for the international maritime community within the UN system, according to RINA's release. The MoU is aimed to promote academic, technical, and educational exchange between the two institutions with the aim to inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime and oceans future.



The MoU will present opportunities for field study training exchanges for WMU students, exchange of academic information, and, where appropriate, collaborative research.

The World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden, is established within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) a specialized agency of the United Nations. The mission of WMU is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development.

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2021 of 533 million Euros, over 5,300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organisations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.