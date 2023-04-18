2023 April 18 17:30

Global ports and Eurochem agree on fertilizers handling in bulk containers through Big Port of St. Petersburg

Image source: Global Ports

Global Ports (part of Delo Group) and the mineral and chemical company EuroChem signed a memorandum of intent at the annual transportation and logistics exhibition TransRussia on 18th of April 2023, according to Global Ports.

In accordance with the agreement, Global Ports will provide for the shipment of products from EuroChem's plants in GlobalPorts’ own bulk containers by block trains to the Global Ports multipurpose terminals in the Big Port of St. Petersburg. At the marine terminals, the fertilizers will be loaded into bulk carriers using container technology.

The agreement between EuroChem and Global Ports will run until the end of 2025. The cargo will be delivered from EuroChem plants in various regions of Russia. The average monthly handling volume will amount up to 100,000 tonnes. Global Ports leases flatcars from TransContainer, Eurasia's leading intermodal container operator and Global Ports' partner in Delo Group, to provide freight forwarding services.

The partnership between EuroChem and Global Ports will establish a convenient logistic solution for the export of Russian chemical products through the modern infrastructure of the Big Port of St. Petersburg, as well as generate additional non-containerized cargo flows to offset the decline in container handling volumes in the Baltics.

The technology for transporting and handling bulk cargo in bulk containers is more flexible, faster, and efficient than other technologies. The use of bulk containers allows to speed up loading at plants, form combined lots and optimise the use of storage capacities. The formation and delivery of block trains is faster and handling of the cargo at the port in bulk containers into the carriers is safer and more efficient.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Global Ports Group and PhosAgro Group signed a memorandum of cooperation on 17th of April 2023. According to the document, starting from the 1st of January 2024, Global Ports' marine multifunctional terminals in St. Petersburg - First Container Terminal and Petrolesport – will increase the handling of export mineral fertilizers produced at PhosAgro's plant in the Vologda region. The total volume of cargo handled through Global Ports’ terminals will be at least 3 million tonnes per year.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

In 2022, consolidated container throughput of the Group’s terminals totaled 992 thousand TEU. Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group.

A vertically integrated company, EuroChem is expanding its mining, production and distribution capacities in key regions around the world.