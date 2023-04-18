2023 April 18 09:39

First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of service from Khalifa Port

SAFEEN has announced the inaugural visit of the container vessel “SAFEEN Pride” at Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait, which is part of the new weekly service recently launched by AD Ports Group to improve connectivity and facilitate trade with Kuwait, according to the company's release.

SAFEEN Pride, part of the SAFEEN Feeders fleet, has a total tonnage of 15,636 tonnes, a carrying capacity of 16,855,210 tonnes of deadweight, capable of carrying 1,374 TEU.

Following recent acquisitions, AD Ports Group has the third largest independent feeder company globally, by volumes carried, with a total container capacity of 100,000 TEUs, linking core markets in the Gulf, Indian Subcontinent, Red Sea, and Türkiye.