2023 April 17 09:24

Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput in 1Q’23 fell by 48.8% YoY to 186 thousand TEU

Global Ports says that its consolidated marine container throughput in 1Q23 totaled 186 thousand TEU and declined by 48.8% compared to 1Q22, given the high base effect of the first two months of 2022, while demonstrating a 4% increase compared to 4Q22.

“On the back of rebuilding of container supply chains in the course of 2022, Russian container market in 1Q23 posted significant decline of 16.0% compared to 1Q22. Total marine container throughput of Russian ports amounted to 1,099 thousand TEU compared to 1,308 thousand TEU in 1Q22. At the same time, the market increased by 8.4% compared to 4Q22 as a result of continuing gradual increase of direct vessel call at Baltics and strong demand in both Far Eastern and South basins,” reads the Group’s statement.

Global Ports’ consolidated bulk cargo throughput in 1Q23 increased by 133.4% vs 1Q22 to 1,269 thousand tonnes as result of Group’s efforts to attract bulk cargo in order to compensate for the container market decline on the Baltics.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (61.5%).