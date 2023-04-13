2023 April 13 16:29

Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.2 times in 1Q’23

In March, Russian Railways loaded 2 million tonnes of export grain (+99.5%)

In January-March 2023, Russian Railways shipped more than 5.3 million tonnes of export grain, up 1.7 times, year-on-year. Transportation of grain via port stations totaled 3.3 million tonnes (up 2.2 times), via border check points — 2 million tonnes (+30.7%), according to the company’s Telegram statement.

A total of 7.6 million tonnes of grain was transported by Russian Railways in the first quarter of 2023, 36% more than in the same period of the previous.

In March, Russian Railways loaded 2.8 million tonnes of grain (+45%) including 2 million tonnes of export grain (+99.5%).

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, grain handling in Russian seaports surged 2.1 times to 15.7 million tonnes in 3M’23.