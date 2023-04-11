2023 April 11 13:16

Novorossiysk Grain Plant shipped 719.1 thousand tonnes of export grain in March 2023

This season, the terminal handled 4.6 million tonnes of agricultural products

In March 2023, Novorossiysk Grain Plant PJSC, a company of United Grain Company (OZK), shipped 719.1 thousand tonnes of export grain, 74.8% more than in February 2022 (411.3 thousand tonnes), according to the statistics published on the company’s website.

As compared with February 2023 (525.1 thousand tonnes), the volumes grew by 36.9%. In the grain season of 2022-2023, between July and March, Novorossiysk Grain Plant exported 4.6 million tonnes of its product. In the same period of 2021-2022, the terminal shipped 3.6 million tonnes. Thus, the shipments grew by 27.7%.

Over this season, the lowest volumes were handled in July (182.4 thousand tonnes) and in August (194.1 thousand tonnes).

Novorossiysk Grain Plant is located on the shor of the Black Sea. Its storage capacity is 250 thousand tonnes. The capacity of its transshipment facilities is 2 thousand tonnes per hour, the capacity of port transshipment facilities is 7.1 million tonnes per year. Novorossiysk Grain Plant numbers three elevators and a complex of port facilities. The waterfront depth lets handle vessels of up to 70,000 dwt.