2023 April 7 17:43

Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia

Image source: Global Ports

Global Ports Group's multifunctional marine terminal Petrolesport announces a new direct container service, which will connect the ports of China, Malaysia and the Big Port of St. Petersburg. The service is operated by international maritime carrier Mountain Air Shipping (MAS), according to Global Ports.

MAS will provide regular delivery of imported goods to Russia and export shipments of Russian manufacturers' products via the Baltic basin, within the joint service with Safetrans and OVP Shipping.

The first vessel departed from China to St. Petersburg on April 6th, 2023. The average voyage time is estimated at 37 days. The route will be operated by six vessels, providing for fortnightly vessel calls to Petrolesport.

The cargo agent for the service is Novo Orient Agency LLC, a subsidiary of Ruscon LLC.

Mountain Air Shipping is an international container shipping company headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

Novo Orient Agency is a cargo agent of Mountain Air Shipping in the ports of Novorossiysk and Saint-Petersburg.

Petrolesport (PLP, part of Global Ports Group) is one of the largest container terminals in Saint-Petersburg and one of the largest multifunctional terminal complexes in Russia. PLP comprises container, automobiles, RO-RO, dry bulk and general cargo terminals.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg. In 2022, consolidated container throughput of the Group’s terminals totaled 992 thousand TEU. Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group.