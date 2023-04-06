2023 April 6 11:07

Yilport Liscont joins Hapag Lloyd's TEX service

Yilport Liscont joined Hapag Lloyd's TEX service that links Lisbon with the central east coast USA ports, according to the company's release.

This weekly service connects Lisbon to the major ports of New York, Norfolk, and Savannah in exclusively seven days of routing.

This weekly service that enables faster transit times also offers a rail link between Leixões and Lisbon as an integrated transportation solution that ensures an efficient movement of exports between the regions.