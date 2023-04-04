2023 April 4 11:17

Russian Railways commenced construction of approaches to Lavna on Murmashi – Piayve section

Image source: Russian Railways's Telegram



Russian Railways has commenced building railway approaches to Lavna on Murmashi – Piayve section in the Murmansk Region, according to the company’s Telegram.

The working traffic on the new section is to be launched in December 2023.

Coal terminal Lavna project is a part of Murmansk Transport Hub project. It is included in the Comprehensive Development of Murmansk Transport Hub being implemented under the state programme “Transport System Development”. The project is primarily aimed at creation of a deep-water sea hub operating round the year as a center for handling oil cargo, coal and mineral fertilizers integrated into the North-South international transport corridor.

Railway traffic on the Vykhodnoy-Lavna section and Lavna terminal will be launched in December 2023 with the facility to become fully operational in December 2024. The coal complex capacity is to make 18 million tonnes per year.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, RF Government allocated RUB 37.7 billion for the comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub (MUH) including the construction of a 49.7-km long railway to the port from the Vykhodnoy station, a bridge over the Tuloma river and the approaches to it.

The capacity of approaches to Murmansk will reach 45 million tonnes per year by 2024 including 18 million tonnes per year to Lavna terminal.