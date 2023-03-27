2023 March 27 15:24

Aker Solutions receives contract from Equinor to tie back the two gas fields

Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract by Equinor to tie back the two gas fields, previously known as Iris and Hades, now named Berling, to the Åsgard B platform, according to the company's release.

The Berling tie-in to Åsgard B is an EPCIC project, comprising engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning.

The purpose of the project is to tie back the two gas fields previously known as Iris and Hades to the Åsgard B platform. Two EPCIC scopes define the project: the first commences immediately, and the second in September 2023. Offshore mobilization will begin in November 2025, and the tie-back is to be completed in December 2027. Production start is planned to 2028.

Aker Solutions completed a project FEED in August 2022 and continued in an interim phase to further develop scope and optimize the technical solution for the tie-in at Åsgard B.

The project is being managed from Aker Solutions offices in central Norway. Detail engineering, procurement and shop engineering are to be executed by Aker Solutions` Trondheim office with support from Bergen and Mumbai.

While several Aker Solutions offices will be engaged in the engineering phase, construction and prefabrication will be executed at the company’s yard in Egersund.

Berling is located on the Halten Bank in the Norwegian Sea about 23 kilometers south-east of the Åsgard field.

The contract will be booked in the EMM-segment as order intake for the first quarter of 2023. Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion.