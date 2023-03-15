2023 March 15 15:42

Hapag-Lloyd to start new direct Vietnam Indonesia Straits service

From April 2023, Hapag-Lloyd to improve the direct connections in Intra Asian network with new Vietnam Indonesia Straits (VIS) Service. This new service will replace VNF and SPL services by combining the benefits with a direct coverage between Port Kelang, Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, according to the company's release.

For your reference, here’s the updated rotation:

Cat Lai, Vietnam --> Singapore, Singapore --> Port Kelang, Malaysia --> Belawan, Indonesia --> Penang, Indonesia --> Port Kelang, Malaysia --> Singapore, Singapore --> Cat Lai, Vietnam





