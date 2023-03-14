  • Home
  • 2023 March 14 17:54

    LNG complex with facilities for loading of bunkering ships to be built in Tatarstan

    Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 28 billion

    An LNG production and bunkering complex will be built in the territory of Sviyazhsk interregional multimodal logistics center. It will be able to load bunkering ships with liquefied natural gas. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 28 billion, Aleksey Kakhidze, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gazprom LNG Technologies, said at the briefing on the results of the gas fuel market development in the Republic of Tatarstan.

    According to the speaker, the project will be implemented in three phases. The first turn scheduled for the completion in December 2024 will be able to produce 7 tonnes per hour. The second turn (December 2025) will increase the capacity of the production and shipment facilities to 17 tonnes per hour. It will also have a station for maintenance of gas equipment and a logistic center.

    The third turn (December 2026) foresees the construction of a berth station for loading bunkering ships with LNG. When fully operational, the complex will have a capacity of up to 27 tonnes per hour.

    “That will be a unique complex able to load sea-going and river-going ships and to offer bunkering services. No facilities offer such opportunities today,” said Aleksey Kakhidze.

    According to him, the complex will also be able to store LNG. Underway is the development of design documentation. Chinese CIMC will supply the main technological equipment for the first turn of the project.

