2023 March 14 18:20

ABP Humber invests in expanding its fleet of electric forklift trucks

ABP Humber has invested further in its efforts to decarbonise its port operation equipment. Four 10T Carer Electric forklift trucks have arrived at Immingham Bulk Park and Immingham Fertiliser Terminal on the port, according to ABP's release.

ABP are investing over £2 million to expand its fleet of electric forklifts, with a further ten electric forklifts arriving later this year for the Humber Ports general use. The investment covers work to instal storage canopies and charging points for the vehicles.



The new electric forklifts are equipped with an integrated rear view camera to support terminal operatives to manoeuvre backwards safely, and the overhead guards are designed to facilitate high visibility in all directions.

Between them, Immingham Bulk Park and Immingham Fertiliser Terminal play a significant role in supplying the farming industry with fertiliser. The two terminals host bagging and blending facilities to ensure landowners get exactly what they need to keep their soil in good health, which in turn supports healthy crops.

The electric forklifts will be used to ensure the safe and secure storage of the product before it makes its onward journey.

ABP has recently launched its wide ranging new sustainability strategy, Ready for Tomorrow, backed by a plan to invest around £2 billion in decarbonising its own operations by 2040 at the latest and in major infrastructure projects to enable the wider UK energy transition.