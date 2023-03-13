2023 March 13 17:33

Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 0.5% to 56 million tonnes in 2M’23

Loading of export coal bound for ports rose by 11.1% to 30.5 million tonnes

In January-February 2023, Russian Railways’ loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 0.5%, year-on-year, to 56 million tonnes. Loading of cargo bound for the North-Western ports of Russia rose by 3.6% to 22 million tonnes, for the Far East ports – by 2.4% to 18.7 million tonnes, according to Russian Railways.

In the reported period, loading of export coal increased by 11.1% to 30.5 including loading of coal bound for the North-Western ports having totaled 10.2 million tonnes (up 1.5 times), for the Far East ports – 15.6 million tonnes (+1.2%). Loading of chemicals bound for the Far East ports surged 21 times to 118 thousand tonnes, grain – 7.2 times to 21.8 thousand tonnes, timber – up 16.3% to 18.6 thousand tonnes.

As for the loading of cargo bound for Russia’s southern ports, grain doubled to 2.1 million tonnes, fertilizers – rose by 20.3% to 611 thousand tonnes, chemicals – 1.6 times to 83.2 thousand tonnes.

In general, coal accounted for 54.4%, oil cargo – 23.3%, fertilizers – 6%, ferrous metal – 4.6%, grain – 3.9%, ore – 1.4%.