2023 March 13 10:58

New coal carrier for the Chugoku Electric Power delivered at Oshima Shipbuilding

On March 9, the coal carrier Kagura for the Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. was delivered at Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., according to NYK's release.

Under a long-term transport contract with EnerGia, the vessel will use carbon offsets to theoretically reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to zero for the entire contracted voyage, making the marine transport of coal under the contract carbon neutral. Specifically, CERs (certified emission reductions) as credits (emission rights) for the GHG emissions of the entire contract voyage have been procured to offset the GHG emissions.

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated NYK Group ESG Story 2022, which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

In addition, NYK has established "Sail GREEN" as the company’s ESG brand to emphasize NYK's efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport (e.g., by sea or land, through terminals, etc.). This initiative is part of that.



