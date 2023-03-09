2023 March 9 16:49

CMA CGM is the only carrier to increase intra-Europe capacity - Alphaliner

CMA CGM is the only carrier to substantially increase intra-Europe capacity, particularly in the North Europe-Turkey lane, according to Alphaliner's latest report.

Together with Swiss-Italian market leader MSC, the French carrier accounts for 48.8% of intra-Europe capacity.

CMA CGM has increased its capacity share from 15%, or 147,000 TEUs, last year to today’s 16.2%, equal to 157,500 TEUs. Unlike other carriers who have eliminated entire services to and from Russia, CMA CGM has either shifted tonnage to other intra-European services or replaced Russian calls with other ports in the Baltic or in the Black Sea region.

With 100 container ships deployed, the Marseille-based box line operates the same number of ships as last year, but the average vessel size increased by just over 100 TEUs per ship from 1,470 TEUs to 1,575 TEUs. CMA CGM has significantly upsized its North Europe-Turkey FEMEX service which was previously operated with four ships of between 3,400 to 4,300 TEUs. Today, this loop runs with five ships of 3,400 - 5,100 TEUs.

Sanctions against Russia have led to a significant capacity reduction in Russian feeder services in the past year. This has allowed carriers to shift North European feeder tonnage to either the Mediterranean or outside Europe. MSC is the only mainline operator still frequently serving St Petersburg, which is much more exposed to Russian sanctions.

Since February 2022, the number of ships in intra-North Europe services has decreased from 235 to 201 while intra-Med services count 320 ships, compared to 295 a year ago.

Maersk with its intra-Europe arm Sealand Europe & Med, still holds the third spot among Europe’s mainline operators with a market share of 11.3%, compared to 11.6% a year ago. The Danish carrier has removed almost 4,000 TEUs of capacity as the carrier has either retreated from calling Russia or cut calls to the Russian Baltic and Black Sea coast from existing intra-Europe services.