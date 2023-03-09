2023 March 9 16:34

Port of Ventspils two-month volume rises 2.3% to 2.4 million tonnes

Cargo throughput at Latvia-based Freeport of Ventspils increased 2023 increased by 2.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and reached 2.4 million tonnes in January-February, the port authority statistics showed.

The two-month volume includes 1.17 million tonnes of liquid cargo (+26.5%), 799,000 tonnes of bulk cargo (-20%) and 425,000 tons of break-bulk cargo (+1%).



Ship calls at the port in the reporting period declined by 1.8% to 221 vessels.



The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2022 reached 14.7 million tonnes.