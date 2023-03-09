  • Home
  • News
  • A Russian company has developed a propeller-rudder system for the AARI ice basin
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 9 16:20

    A Russian company has developed a propeller-rudder system for the AARI ice basin

    The complex will allow the testing of various vessel models

    Engineers of Trionix Lab. (Saint-Petersburg) have completed a project on creation of the propeller-rudder system for the ice basin of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI). This was reported to information-analytical agency PortNews by Ivan Putintsev, CEO of the company.

    The complex includes three steering thrusters, two steering columns, three stern gears, a hardware module, a battery array and a control indicator. They are mounted on a ship model and allow the simulation of various situations in a test ice basin. The complex is controlled from the shore. The operator can not only set various parameters, but also see the data from sensors in real time: thrust, torsion moment and revolutions of thrusters, angles of rotation of columns. All data is recorded on removable media for further analysis of the data and its use by AARI specialists.

    "The advantages of the developed complex is that it is fully modular and allows the layout of almost all known propulsion schemes on ships. Two steering thrusters, for example, are mounted on the model and connected to the hardware module. The operator then initializes them on the control panel, and the complex is ready to work," said the head of Trionix Lab.

    This complex has already proved to be a success. It is being used to design the Ivan Frolov research vessel (R/V), which is being contracted by Admiralty Shipyards (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) and Roshydromet on March 6, 2023. The vessel is intended for Russia's Antarctic programme and will be operated by the AARI.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 9

18:31 Kongsberg Maritime to supply propulsion systems for the Philippine Navy’s new offshore patrol vessels
18:07 Bollinger starts construction of T-ATS 10 with steel cutting ceremony
17:55 MOL and Kobe Steel cut CO2 emission from the iron ore carrier's voyage between Australia and Japan
17:38 Babcock and AUT launch new partnership to grow New Zealand’s maritime engineering sector
17:05 Fluxys Belgium and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement
16:49 CMA CGM is the only carrier to increase intra-Europe capacity - Alphaliner
16:44 LR certifies MARSIG’s new electronic record book platform Searecs
16:34 Port of Ventspils two-month volume rises 2.3% to 2.4 million tonnes
16:20 A Russian company has developed a propeller-rudder system for the AARI ice basin
16:13 GTT receives four Approvals in Principle from ClassNK on its latest development projects in alternative fuels
15:33 Cheniere plans to expand Sabine Pass LNG facility
15:03 Cosco Shipping provides service to export China-made buses to Europe
14:43 ​Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D Towed Streamer Survey for KNOC in South Korea
14:36 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower rotor sails to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
14:27 Wartsila to deliver its first CCS-Ready scrubber systems
14:19 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 10, 2023
14:17 RZD's rail box traffic up 4.4% to 1.123 million TEUs in Jan-Feb
13:16 Performance Shipping signs shipbuilding contract for the purchase of a newbuild LNG ready Tier III LR2 product/crude oil tanker with scrubber
12:53 Jan De Nul, Tractebel, and DEME present offshore floating solar technology
12:37 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 2M’2023 rose by 4.4% to 1.123 million TEU
12:14 DP World’s Pusan terminal is world’s first to implement BOXBAY high-bay storage system
11:42 The world’s largest shallow-water LNG carrier successfully delivered
11:18 Fincantieri floats out its first LNG cruise ship “Sun Princess”
11:06 NYK and FueLNG achieve first PCTC LNG bunkering in Singapore
10:45 Damen Triton IoT platform receives Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Cyber Resilience
10:37 Ruscon quadruples service frequency between India and Russia
10:19 DNV report shows demand for ocean space will grow 5-fold by 2050
09:20 Crab catcher of Project 03141, Omolon, successfully passed its sea trials

2023 March 8

17:21 Bollinger kicks off construction of T-ATS 10
16:19 Solstad Offshore: Exit from PSV segment through a strategic sale of its PSV-fleet
15:51 MOL and VALE agree to install two Norsepower Rotor SailsTM to an in-service Capesize bulk carrier
15:17 TotalEnergies launches integrated engineering studies for the Papua LNG project
14:02 EDF Renewables, Jan De Nul Group and Luminus partner up for an offshore wind project in Belgium
12:11 Vard to build a new cable-laying vessel
11:33 Maersk Supply Service wins 3-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil
10:42 Hokutaku and MOL execute Wind Power Fund Investment Project
09:58 The Port of Valencia completes the largest cession of land for public use by a Spanish port

2023 March 7

17:35 ClassNK issues four AiPs for GTT’s latest development projects in alternative fuels
16:43 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to release tour operators for domestic and inbound tourism from VAT
16:21 Amogy builds the world’s first ammonia-powered, zero-emission ship
15:56 Maersk integrates West & Central Asia and Africa markets to form the IMEA region
15:44 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2M’2023 rose by 1.8% YoY to 2.28 million tonnes
15:20 National Energy Corporation of Trinidad & Tobago takes delivery of Damen ASD Tug 2811
14:56 IAA PortNews’ congratulations on International Women’s Day
14:42 MOL сoncludes MoU on building clean hydrogen/ammonia value chain in Thailand
14:10 Aleksandr Novak orders to ensure a resource base for additional production of 34 million tonnes of LNG
13:05 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2M’2023 rose by 25.9% YoY to $33.69 billion
12:19 Construction of dry port “Artyom” in Primorye to begin in April
11:53 The third expedition cruise ship of the Vega series at Helsinki Shipyard prepares to leave for sea trials
11:17 Tidewater announces the acquisition of 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore
11:02 Petrobras and Equinor sign agreement to evaluate seven offshore wind projects in Brazil
10:46 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its fleet of equipment
10:30 Stanlow Terminals opens new import terminal for green ammonia in the Port of Liverpool
10:09 Chesapeake and Gunvor sign long-term LNG supply agreement
09:42 Hunter Group ASA and DNV sign CCS development agreement
09:23 “K” Line starts collaborative research on decarbonization with Anglo American
09:21 Maksim Ignatyev appointed as Director, Government Relations / Regional Programmes at Delo Management Company

2023 March 6

18:17 Korea’s big-three shipbuilders order intake exceeds 10 trillion won in January-February 2023 - BusunessKorea
17:50 Admiralteiskie Verfi and Roshydromet sign contract on construction of R/V Ivan Frolov
17:40 Wartsila to supply systems for new Very Large Ethane Carriers in China