2023 March 9 17:55

MOL and Kobe Steel cut CO2 emission from the iron ore carrier's voyage between Australia and Japan

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Kobe Steel, Ltd. have offset carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fuel used in ocean transport of iron ore from Australia to Japan, through the use of voluntary carbon credits generated from the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve project in Indonesia, according to MOL's release.

The offsetting took place for the Capesize bulker under MOL's operation, Shinzan Maru, which is exclusively engaged in a long-term iron ore transport contract with Kobe Steel. The voyage took about six weeks from Port Walcott, Australia, to Kakogawa Works in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the iron ore was unloaded. The CO2 emissions from the Shinzan Maru during this period were calculated to be about 2,875 tons for the entire process from fuel oil production to consumption on the vessel.

The carbon credits used for this carbon offset have been certified by Verra, which operates the world's leading voluntary carbon credit standards, and generated within the past five years. In addition, the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve project contributes not only to CO2 emission reductions, but also to co-benefits such as biodiversity conservation and job creation for local communities.

MOL and Kobe Steel hope to use this opportunity to accelerate co-creation with various stakeholders with the aim of effectively reducing CO2 emissions throughout the supply chain and contributing to society.



The current Shinzan Maru is the third-generation vessel carrying that name and has played a role in transporting raw materials as part of the core fleet serving Kobe Steel since the days of Yamashita-Shinnihon Steamship Co., Ltd., one of MOL's predecessors. The traditional name of the vessel has been passed down from the first generation, completed in 1968, through the second generation, completed in 1987, to the vessel now in service.



